President's rule in Manipur? What is it and how it affect state functions

Biren Singh on Sunday stepped down as the Chief Minister of Manipur, a state grappling with ongoing ethnic violence. He submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan. This decision followed escalating tensions and persistent unrest in the northeastern state, which had already claimed hundreds of lives over the past two years.

Singh had assumed office as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the first time in 2017.

What did Biren Singh’s resignation say?

In his resignation letter, Biren Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Manipur and thanked the central government for its timely interventions. “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri,” he said in his resignation letter.

Was Biren Singh losing support among MLAs?

News agency PTI reported that Biren Singh had been losing support among BJP MLAs, with several of them meeting party leaders in Delhi to voice their concerns. Despite this, BJP Manipur President A Sharda Devi denied any discord, stating that Biren's resignation was for the state's future. She said that his resignation was motivated by a desire for peace and that he had called for the Centre’s continued support to ensure the safety of the people.

Opposition calls for no-confidence motion

Opposition parties had been demanding Singh’s resignation for his failure to address the ongoing violence. Following Singh’s resignation , Congress’s Manipur President Keisham Meghachandra announced plans to move a no-confidence motion in the state Assembly.

The Opposition also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to assess the situation. This demand was echoed by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, who criticised the PM’s speech in Parliament for omitting key issues, including the violence in Manipur.

Also Read

Manipur ethnic clashes

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes between the valley-based Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo groups. The violence, which began in May 2023, has led to the deaths of over 250 people and displaced thousands. The conflict was sparked by a demand from the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe status, leading to protests and clashes.

Social media videos from the region showed the devastating effects of the violence, including burned homes and disturbing images of sexual harassment. Prominent figures, including boxer MC Mary Kom, have called for peace and security in the state.

Biren Singh’s role in the ethnic violence

The controversy surrounding Singh deepened when the Supreme Court sought a forensic report regarding leaked audio clips. These clips allegedly contained conversations suggesting that Singh had allowed Meitei groups to loot arms during the unrest.

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) called for a court-monitored investigation into the allegations, claiming that Singh played a central role in organising and inciting violence against Kuki-dominated areas.

What’s next for Manipur state?

With Singh’s resignation, speculation has risen about the possibility of President’s Rule in the state. While the governor has accepted Singh’s resignation, he has asked him to continue in office until a successor is appointed.

The ruling BJP is expected to hold meetings to finalise a new Chief Minister. The Manipur Assembly's Budget session, scheduled to begin on February 10, has been suspended until a new leader is in place.

President’s Rule in Manipur?

The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur could be considered under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, which allows the President to take action when a state government fails to comply with constitutional provisions. The decision would follow advice from the Union Council of Ministers.

The Article 356 reads, “Where any State has failed to comply with, or to give effect to, any directions given in the exercise of the executive power of the Union under any of the provisions of this Constitution, it shall be lawful for the President to hold that a situation has arisen in which the Government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.”

Several conditions must be met before the President can impose President's Rule in a state. These include:

1. The President must be convinced that the governance of the state can no longer be carried out in accordance with the Constitution.

2. The state government fails to elect a new chief minister within the time frame set by the state’s governor.

3. A coalition breakdown occurs, resulting in the chief minister losing majority support in the legislature, and the CM is unable to prove majority within the prescribed period.

4. The assembly loses its majority due to a no-confidence vote.

5. Elections are delayed due to extraordinary circumstances such as natural disasters, war, or an epidemic.

What will happen once President’s Rule is imposed?

Once President’s Rule is imposed, the governor assumes the administration of the state on behalf of the President, working with the Chief Secretary and other appointed advisors or administrators. The President can also declare that the powers of the state legislature will be exercised by Parliament.

Under this rule, the state legislative assembly may either be suspended or dissolved. Additionally, when Parliament is not in session, the President has the authority to issue ordinances related to the state's administration.

When is the President’s Rule revoked?

President’s Rule can be revoked at any time through a subsequent proclamation by the President. This revocation does not require approval from Parliament. It typically happens when a political party leader presents evidence of majority support in the assembly and claims the right to form the state government.