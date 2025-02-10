Business Standard

Home / Politics / Manipur violence to no-confidence motion: Why did CM Biren Singh resign

Manipur violence to no-confidence motion: Why did CM Biren Singh resign

Biren Singh will continue as 'caretaker chief minister' until the next state CM is chosen by BJP. The current Manipur govt's term is set to conclude in March 2027

N Biren Singh | Photo: X@NBirenSingh

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday after facing mounting political pressure, internal dissent, and the looming threat of a no-confidence motion against his government. His departure follows nearly two years of ethnic violence in the state, which has claimed over 250 lives and severely impacted his popularity, grip on power, and led to a deepening crisis within the BJP-led government.  Here are the key reasons for N Biren Singh's resignation:
 

Manipur violence, ethnic clashes

The ethnic conflict in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, played a significant role in Singh’s downfall. The Kuki-Zo community, along with 10 MLAs from their group, including seven from the BJP itself, accused Singh of fuelling the violence.
 
 
His leadership was called into question after leaked audio tapes allegedly linked him to the unrest. The Supreme Court’s decision to seek a forensic examination of these tapes intensified scrutiny of him.  READ: 'Long overdue': Priyanka Gandhi on Manipur CM Biren Singh's resignation
 

Threat of a no-confidence motion

One of the biggest reasons behind his resignation is believed to be the no-confidence motion that the Congress had planned to introduce in the upcoming Manipur Assembly session. Hours after N Biren Singh’s resignation was announced, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, “The Congress was all set to move a no-confidence motion against the chief minister and his council of ministers in the Manipur assembly tomorrow. Sensing the climate, the Manipur CM has just resigned.”
 

Growing internal dissent in BJP

Over the past few months, a growing number of BJP MLAs, particularly from the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley, had also expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership. The Speaker of the Assembly, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, who was among Singh’s critics, informed BJP leadership that he would not be able to prevent the motion from being introduced, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

With dissident MLAs increasingly vocal about their demand for change, the BJP leadership was likely left with little choice.
 

Pressure from NDA allies, loss of support

Further complicating Singh’s position was the withdrawal of support from key allies of the BJP-led government. The National People’s Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, withdrew support in November 2024, citing Singh’s failure to control the ongoing violence.  READ: BJP Manipur chief backs Biren Singh's resignation from CM position
 
The Janata Dal (United) followed suit in January 2025, further weakening the government’s majority. The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) had already withdrawn its support in August 2023. These withdrawals left the BJP with an uncertain hold over the 60-member Manipur Assembly, adding to the instability.
 
Ultimately, Singh’s resignation may have been the result of a combination of factors—internal dissent within the BJP, loss of support from allies, the ethnic violence in Manipur, and growing pressure from the party’s national leadership.
 
Singh will continue as ‘caretaker chief minister’ and work with his council of ministers to form a ‘caretaker government’ until the BJP appoints a new chief minister. Legislative Assembly elections were held in Manipur in 2022. The current Manipur government’s term will end in March 2027.
 

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

