SC flags rising digital arrest scams: What they are and how to stay safe

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday asked the Centre and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to a suo motu case on the growing number of digital arrest scams across India, Bar and Bench reported. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi expressed shock that fraudsters often use fake court orders to scare victims into giving money.

The court took notice after a senior citizen couple from Haryana reported losing ₹1.5 crore between September 1 and 16. They were contacted via video calls and WhatsApp by people pretending to be CBI, IB, and judicial officials, who showed fake SC orders to threaten them and extract money.

What the court said The apex court called for strict, pan-India action with coordinated efforts by the centre and state police. The Bench emphasised that using fake court orders damages public trust in the judiciary and must be treated seriously. Assistance from the Attorney General of India has also been sought. Let’s take a closer look at what digital scams are, how fraudsters target individuals, and ways to protect yourself from them. What is a digital arrest scam? A digital arrest scam is a type of fraud where criminals pretend to be police, government officials, or even court authorities and threaten people with arrest over the phone, email, or video calls. Here are a few ways in which these fraudsters operate:

Impersonation: They pose as officers from the police, CBI, ED, or even judges.

They pose as officers from the police, CBI, ED, or even judges. Fake threats: Victims are told they are involved in a serious crime like money laundering, tax evasion, or drug trafficking.

Victims are told they are involved in a serious crime like money laundering, tax evasion, or drug trafficking. Fake court orders: Scammers often show forged SC or police documents on WhatsApp, email, or video calls to make the threat seem real.

Scammers often show forged SC or police documents on WhatsApp, email, or video calls to make the threat seem real. Coercion: Victims are pressured to transfer money, reveal bank details, or share personal information “to avoid arrest.”

Victims are pressured to transfer money, reveal bank details, or share personal information “to avoid arrest.” Isolation: Some scammers even instruct victims not to contact family or friends, creating fear and panic. Rising digital arrest scams across India India has seen a surge in “digital arrest” scams recently. The cases highlight how individuals from various walks of life, including senior citizens, business leaders, and influencers, have fallen prey.

Retired engineer loses ₹1.75 crore ALSO READ: Digital arrests: Inside India's biggest scam and how to tackle it A 73-year-old retired engineer from Kharadi lodged a complaint with Pune cyber police after being cheated of ₹1.75 crore between August 18 and 22, according to a Times of India report. Fraudsters posing as Delhi police and finance department officials claimed his bank account was linked to a money-laundering case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Businessman duped of ₹58 crore A 72-year-old businessman in Mumbai reportedly lost ₹58 crore in a massive digital arrest scam. According to a PTI report, fraudsters posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI officials orchestrated the scheme, making it one of the largest single-victim losses in such cyber frauds.

Influencer Ankush Bahuguna held digitally In January this year, social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna revealed he was held “digitally hostage” for nearly 40 hours. A call from an unlisted international number led him to interact with scammers claiming his package was seized and that an arrest warrant was issued against him. Fraudsters impersonated a Mumbai Police officer via WhatsApp video call, accusing him of being a prime suspect in money laundering and drug trafficking. Bahuguna was isolated and threatened with harm to his family if he reached out for help. Vardhman Group chairman tricked Earlier this month, Chairman of Vardhman Group SP Oswal was defrauded of ₹7 crore by scammers impersonating government officials, including the Chief Justice of India. The gang used fake documents, a virtual courtroom, and intimidation to keep him under “digital arrest” for two days. Police have recovered over ₹5 crore so far, marking one of the largest recoveries in such scams.