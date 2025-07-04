Home / BS Decoded / Explained: What is Jane Street and why Sebi barred it from markets?

Sebi has barred US trading firm Jane Street from Indian markets pending the return of alleged unlawful gains worth Rs 4,840 crore. Here's a detailed explainer on the case.

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
According to Sebi’s order, between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2025, Jane Street made a profit of Rs 36,502 crore in India — not all of it deemed illegal
Sundar Sethuraman
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has temporarily barred global proprietary trading firm Jane Street from accessing the domestic equities market. The ban will stay until the US firm returns alleged unlawful gains of Rs 4,840 crore. Here’s an explainer on the market maker:
 
What is Jane Street? 
Founded in 2000 by a team of traders and technologists in New York, Jane Street is a global proprietary trading firm. It employs more than 2,600 people across five offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, and trades in 45 countries.
 
How big is Jane Street? 
In 2024, it made $20.5 billion in net trading revenue — more than double the previous year’s figure. Jane Street’s trading revenue surpassed that of Bank of America and Citigroup in 2024, owing largely to its expansion into global markets such as India. 
 
How much profit did it make in India? 
According to Sebi’s order, between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2025, Jane Street made a profit of Rs 36,502 crore in India — not all of it deemed illegal. The breakdown of gains is as follows:
 
  • Profit of Rs 43,289 crore in index options
  • Around Rs 900 crore in stock options
  • Losses of Rs 7,208 crore in stock futures
  • Loss of Rs 288 crore in the cash segment
 
  Why did Jane Street sue its rival Millennium Management in the US, and what is the India link? 
Last year, Jane Street sued rival Millennium Management and its former employees Douglas Schadewald and Daniel Spottiswood. The firm alleged that its ex-employees stole a confidential trading strategy and used it at Millennium.
 
Jane Street’s lawyers claimed the strategy was its most profitable, earning $1 billion in 2023 in a specific market. During the case, the defendants inadvertently identified India as that market. Jane Street also claimed that its profits from the strategy fell by 50 per cent in March 2024 due to its competitor adopting the same method.
 
The $1 billion figure became a flashpoint, triggering a regulatory probe in India.
 
Why did Sebi probe Jane Street? 
Sebi’s investigation into Jane Street was part of its broader effort to protect retail investors in the derivatives segment. In April 2024, following media reports of the unauthorised use of proprietary strategies, Sebi reviewed Jane Street’s trades. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was later tasked with examining the order flow.
 
In February this year, the NSE issued a caution letter to Jane Street, advising it to refrain from using a particular strategy. Despite this, the firm allegedly continued taking large positions in the market. 
 
What took Sebi so long to act against Jane Street? 
The case involved complex data sets and required establishing detailed patterns to build a strong legal case. Sebi also had to seek support from other departments and third parties such as stock exchanges, making the process time-consuming.
 
What is fuelling the interest of firms like Jane Street in India? 
High-frequency trading (HFT) firms like Jane Street have entered India in response to a post-pandemic surge in equity derivatives trading, driven largely by retail investors.
 
Using algorithms and sophisticated strategies, these foreign funds have made billions in profits. Many have ridden the derivatives boom — often, critics argue, at the expense of inexperienced Indian retail participants.

Topics :SEBIderivatives tradingstock market trading

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

