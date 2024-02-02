Home / Budget / News / Best thing about Budget is Rs 45 cr boost for sports ministry: Gagan Narang

Best thing about Budget is Rs 45 cr boost for sports ministry: Gagan Narang

The ministry's flagship programme, Khelo India, was allotted Rs 900 crore, an increase of Rs 20 crore from the previous budget

Gagan Narang into the finals in Commonwealth Games 2018 (File Pic)
BS Reporter

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
What is the best thing about the Interim Budget?

The best thing about the Interim Budget is sports getting an allocation of Rs 3,442.32 crore, which is a jump of Rs 45.36 crore compared to last year. With the Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, this will be the country's focus during the next financial year.

Will this Budget help India stay ahead of global challenges?

The ministry’s flagship programme, Khelo India, was allotted Rs 900 crore, an increase of Rs 20 crore from the previous budget. As a sportsperson, I will laud the government’s clear focus and vision to make India a sporting superpower. There were other good announcements for women and farmers.

Will the Budget help make India the third-largest economy by 2030?

For India to become the third-largest economy by 2030, the manufacturing sector has to play a major role. There should be enough jobs for fresh graduates and also mid-career professionals. We are sitting on a trillion-dollar opportunity, but the growth will depend on how some of the key sectors perform. For now, it looks like we have a robust economy.

Narang won bronze in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Event at the 2012 Olympics in London

Topics :OlympicssportsBudgetKhelo India Games

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

