Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: Kharge attacks PM Modi on 5 economic issues on inflation, jobs

Budget 2024: Kharge attacks PM Modi on 5 economic issues on inflation, jobs

Budget 2024: In a post on social media platform 'X', Kharge pointed out economic problems related to inflation, and problems faced by youth and farmers

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun, Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at AICC headquarter, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Budget 2024-25: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on five economic issues and demanded accountability in the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25.

“It's been 10 years, you used your PR to keep the government away from the basic issues of the people, but this won’t work after June 2024,” said Kharge, referring to the result of the Lok Sabha elections last month. In the polls, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party failed to secure a majority by itself, triggering a coalition government at the Centre under Modi’s third term.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In a post on social media platform ‘X’, Kharge pointed out economic problems related to inflation, and problems faced by youth and farmers.

What Kharge asked PM Modi to address in the Budget?

1) Unemployment

The Congress chief highlighted the unemployment rate of 9.2 per cent, as reported by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for June. According to CMIE, this rate stood at an eight-month high, up from 7 per cent in May.

2) Farmers’ welfare

He further alleged that the Modi government’s promise of doubling the farmers’ income and MSP of cost plus 50 per cent has turned out to be false. He also claimed that the MSP recommendations made in the Swaminathan report is only an "election gimmick" for the BJP-led government.

More From This Section

Budget 2024: Govt may introduce amendments to push banking sector reforms

Budget 2024: What does the education sector expect from Nirmala Sitharaman?

Budget 2024: Fada seeks vehicle depreciation benefits for income tax payers

Budget watch: Real estate sector wants industry status, tax relief

Premium

Union Budget 2024-25 likely to relax compliance with Customs rules

3) Loss in govt jobs

Kharge alleged that since 2016, the Centre has sold small stakes in top 20 public sector undertakings (PSUs), resulting in the government job losses of 125,000 people.

He claimed that the Centre’s sale of its majority stake in sevenPSUs has resulted in a significant loss of approximately 384,000 government jobs. “This has also led to the loss of jobs in SC, ST, OBC, EWS reserved posts,” he said

4) Manufacturing sector

Kharge further said that manufacturing as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP) has fallen under the BJP’s regime. He noted that the sector’s share fell from 16.5 per cent during the Congress-led government to 14.5 per cent under Modi.

He also slammed the Centre for failing to secure private investment plans. Kharge said that it fell to a 20-year low of just Rs 44,300 crores between April and June.

5) Inflation

He commented on the crushing impact of inflation, noting that the prices of essential commodities such as flour, tomatoes and pulses have skyrocketed.

He further said that inflation has shrunk household savings to a 50-year low while pushing economic inequality to pre-independence levels.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget Watch: Govt may announce new 5G initiatives, focus on R&D for 6G

Budget 2024: Centre may hike Provident Fund limit to Rs 25k after a decade

Economic vision and not stimulus in Modi 3.0 Budget: Goldman Sachs

Budget 2024 must focus on tax relief to stimulate consumption: India Inc

Union Budget 2024-25: Here're key challenges in electronics & semiconductor

Topics :Narendra ModiUnion budgetsmallikarjun khargeBS Web ReportsUnion BudgetModi govtBudget 2024

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story