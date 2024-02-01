Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: PM Modi-led Union Cabinet clears pre-election interim Budget

Budget 2024: PM Modi-led Union Cabinet clears pre-election interim Budget

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the pre-election budget 2024-25

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad arrives at Parliament House complex to present the interim Budget 2024
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the pre-election budget 2024-25, sources said.

Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth budget in the Lok Sabha. She will equal the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and will present an interim or vote-on-account budget on Thursday.

With this, she will surpass the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row.

Desai, as finance minister, had presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.

The interim budget 2024-25 will be a vote-on-account that will give the government authority to spend certain sums of money till a new government comes to office after the April-May general elections.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

PM Modi unveils fighter jet used in 1971 war at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

FM Sitharaman set to present her 6th Budget, showcases digital 'bahi khata'

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: What has been the trend for interim budgets in last 2 decades

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiUnion BudgetBudget sessionBudget

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story