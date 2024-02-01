Budget 2024: What has been the trend for interim budgets in last 2 decades

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
No spectacular announcements, says Sitharaman Sitharaman, at an event in early December, had said that there wouldn't be any "spectacular" announcements in the February 1 interim Budget as the country is in election mode.
Have there been big announcements in the past interim budget? Though traditionally, the governments have refrained from making any "big" announcements during an interim Budget, it has not been the absolute norm due to the influence of Lok Sabha elections.
2004 interim budget
The first time a government broke away from this tradition was during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government's 2004 interim budget. In 2004, the then Finance Minister Jaswant Singh announced measures such as the extension of 'Antyodaya Yojana Scheme', the merger of 50 per cent dearness allowance for the central government employees with basic pay, reduced customs duty on free baggage at international airports from 50 per cent to 40 per cent among other things.
