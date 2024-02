Let's take a look at why and how the government keeps the Budget a secret.

When was the Budget leaked?

The Budget session has begun, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget in Parliament today. This is the Interim Budget before a new government is elected. Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that "no spectacular announcements" are coming up on February 1. However, everything she will announce remains a secret as the Budget is "strictly confidential."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Union Finance Minister Sir R K Shanmukham Chetty delivered the first Budget (1947-1948) for independent India. Hugh Dalton, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, told a journalist ahead of the Budget that some tax adjustments had been proposed. The information was made available prior to the Budget speech in Parliament. This led to a huge controversy after which Dalton was forced to step down.

Years later, in 1950, a portion of the Union Budget was leaked during printing at Rashtrapati Bhawan. After the leak, the Budget printing was moved from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Minto Road.