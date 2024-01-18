Budget 2024: Who was first woman to present Budget? Know interesting facts

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
First woman to present the Union Budget
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first woman to present India's Union Budget for 1970-71. She took on the role following the resignation of then Finance Minister Moraji Desai. Gandhi was the prime minister during this time and also earned the title of first female finance minister of India, although she only held that post briefly until Yashwantrao Chavan took the finance portfolio in March 1971.
First Budget of India
The first Indian Budget was presented on April 7, 1860, by Scottish economist James Wilson from the East India Company. RK Shanmukham Chetty presented independent India's first Budget on November 26, 1947.
How long was the longest Budget speech?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for the longest speech for Union Budget 2020, which lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes. Her Budget speech for FY23 lasted around 1.5 hours. For the Interim Budget 2024, the finance minister has already warned not to expect any big announcements.
Shortest Budget speech
In 1977, Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel delivered the shortest budget speech with only 800 words.
Most number of Budgets presented:
Moraji Desai holds the record for presenting the most number of budgets, presenting 10 during 1962-69 before resigning as Finance Minister in 1970. Out of the 10 Union Budget he read, eight were full budgets and two were interim budgets.
Change in Budget presentation timing
Yashwant Sinha, in 1999, shifted the budget presentation timing from 5 pm to 11 am, breaking the British-era tradition.
