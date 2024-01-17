Budget 2024: Govt may hike housing subsidy ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Budget 2024: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna was launched in June 2015 with the objective of "housing for all." The scheme's deadline was set at December 2024, however, after missing this target, the government could now extend the scheme for another three-to-five years, sources said.
As part of the housing scheme, the central government offers an interest-cost subsidy ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.67 lakh to households securing bank loans for housing construction. This follows in addition to subsidies from state governments.
So far, the government has spent nearly $29 billion over the last five years under the programme, it said in the Parliament during the winter session held in December.
