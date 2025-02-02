Budget 2025: Charting a new growth path with a boost to the tax net

Challenges

* Reduction in corporation tax share in tax receipts over the past 10 years, coupled with the rise in income tax, has shifted the tax burden on individuals

* Higher collections have also resulted in calls to use the opportunity to simplify the goods and services tax structure, which lies outside the ambit of Union Budget Takeaways - Despite income tax relief for the middle class, gross tax receipts as a percentage of GDP are projected to remain stable at

12 per cent for FY26