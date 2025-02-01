Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Charting a new growth path: Budget highlights falling insurance penetration

Charting a new growth path: Budget highlights falling insurance penetration

Limited choice of insurance products and absence of people-friendly claim settlement mechanism is leading to lower insurance coverage in rural India

Budget 2025-26: Higher FDI limit in insurance to foster innovation
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 12:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Challenges 
- Trust deficit and low financial literacy are hindering higher insurance penetration 
- Limited choice of insurance products and absence of people-friendly claim settlement mechanism is leading to lower insurance coverage in rural India 
  Takeaways

Also Read

Budget 2025: On track to make India future-ready with growth focus

Best of BS Opinion: India's Budget menu: Bold flavours or comfort food?

Budget: Unlocking India's path to a prosperous future with inclusive growth

Budget 2025: Charting a new growth path as demand rises, concerns remain

Budget 2025: Defence still below 2% of GDP; 'Aatmanirbharta' push continues

  - Hike in FDI limit for insurance sector is expected to foster innovation and bring in more players
  - India’s insurance market is poised to grow the fastest among G20 countries, according to the Economic Survey, in alignment with Irdai’s motto of ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget updates: Diya Kumari terms Union Budget as 'game changer,' Gehlot criticises lack of relief

Budget 2025-26: Business as usual for farm, food, and petrol subsidies

Budget 2025: Boosting agriculture and rural economy to ease rural distress

Budget 2025: Investment, turnover limits for MSMEs hiked up to 2.5 times

Budget 2025: FM cuts customs duty on 40 items to boost manufacturing

Topics :FDIBudget 2025Union BudgetFDI limit in bondsInsuranceInsurance firms

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story