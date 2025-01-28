Budget 2025: Will the Finance Minister provide a fillip for demand growth?

Within days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her maiden Union Budget in July 2019, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landslide victory for a second consecutive term, concerns about a deeper economic slowdown began to gain momentum. In response, the government announced a slew of sector-specific measures, culminating in a corporate tax cut to 22 per cent in September that year, which triggered the biggest market rally in a decade.

The parallels with 2019 are striking. In FY20, the economy slowed to 5.1 per cent in the June quarter, the slowest pace in six years, followed by 4.7 per cent in September quarter. While the corporate tax cut was introduced and intended to spur an investment-led economic revival, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown restrictions put paid to any such hopes.

Now, as Sitharaman is set to present her first full Budget of the third term of Modi government in the background of an economic downturn and slowing consumption demand, policy circles are abuzz with expectations of some major announcements on February 1. Falling growth, demand: 2019 redux? There are growing concerns about an economic slowdown, reminiscent of 2019, as the economy unexpectedly decelerated to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in the September quarter of FY25. While the rural economy is believed to be on a recovery path, urban consumption has been a drag on overall growth. High-frequency indicators, such as sluggish retail sales, slower non-food credit growth, and declining personal vehicle sales, support this analysis.

Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India, said the 2019 episode reflected a huge distributional effect from demonetisation and that showed up in consumption while this time around, it is a distributional effect arising out of the Covid lockdown once the pent-up post-pandemic demand faded. “This distributional effect is going to stay for a while because what you have now is a situation where the balance between the MSMEs and corporations has permanently altered. And everything is going to depend upon what the investment intent of the corporations are. At the moment, the corporates seem to be happy to invest at a rate which will give you 6 per cent GDP growth,” Sen said.

Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale, in a recent report said India’s post pandemic cyclical upswing has hit a structural barrier. “Persistently weak job creation and anaemic wages lie at the heart of the slowdown, setting the structural limit to growth as weak household balance sheets pull down aggregate domestic demand that experienced short cyclical bursts," he pointed out. Sen agreed holding that the 5.4 per cent growth in September quarter is not an aberration but reverting to what should be the normal, which was more or less the pre-pandemic trend. “The labour income has lost big time. Employment is a problem, real wages are a problem and hence one should expect demand to be weak.”

In a recent paper titled 'Will Consumption Revive?' published by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), economist Renu Kohli said the sharp slide in private final consumption demand in 2023-24 after a two year expansion following the pandemic appears similar to a deceleration from 2017–2018 followed by a growth collapse in 2019–2020. “A prolonged decline in consumption expenditure is a serious discouragement for business investments and slows down growth that critically hinges upon the twin components of domestic demand (consumption and investment),” she wrote. Sen said the capital intensity of the Indian economy has gone up simply because the bulk of growth impetus is coming either from the government or from corporates, both of whom have very low labour intensity. “Government spending on capex depends on what you are constructing and who is constructing. If they are constructed by large construction firms, those are mostly mechanised and do not lead to employment generation,” he added.

What are Sitharaman's policy options? While the corporate tax cut in 2019 is often criticised as an effort to solve a demand side problem through a supply side measure, the Modi government has continued to opt for more supply-side measures, including Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and higher capex spending to revive the economy. Sen said the corporate tax cut is good in the times of supply constraint but is completely useless during situations of demand constraint. “The government tried to revive the economy by increasing the government investment for three years but it didn’t work. Now it has to think differently. In a situation of this kind, the government should be focussing much more on spending on rural development. Unfortunately, that runs into politics because rural development is mostly in the hands of the state and the issue becomes who should get the political credit,” he said

Therefore, Sen believes, the response this time should be to get micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) back on their feet to boost job creation. “You have too many people working in a job that is completely unremunerative. The answer is to facilitate funding for MSMEs for more investment. This looks like a supply side measure but (it) works on the demand side.” Prasanna A, head of Fixed Income Research at ICICI Securities, said that with govt nearing a limit on how much it can spend on capex, as evidenced by year-to-date spending, this year's Union Budget will have to decide on how to spend the excess resources available. “Govt may be tempted to either increase existing welfare outlays or introduce some new schemes. But as 2025 is not a major election year, we find that unlikely. With Eighth Pay commission set up (which is) likely to be implemented in FY27 and FY28, there is an organic spending increase coming through in the subsequent two Budgets. That should limit the incentive for going big in this Budget,” he added.

With consumption demand faltering and economic activity slowing, Prasanna believes this may open up space for the government to provide some relief on income tax as its share in overall tax collections has risen sharply from 2.4 per cent in FY19 to an estimated 3.8 per cent in FY25. “The low need for fiscal consolidation (because of focus shifting to debt to GDP ratio) should be treated as an opportunity by the govt to provide some support to the economy. With limits to capex spending seen over the last two years and the utility of further welfare spending questionable, the easiest path of fiscal support would be by cutting taxes. We expect the Budget to incorporate tax cuts and still target a fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of GDP (for FY26),” he said.