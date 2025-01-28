Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parliament Budget Session to begin on Jan 31 with President's address

The President will address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber on Friday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on February 6. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on Monday as the Budget Session begins on January 31.

The President will address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber on Friday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget on Saturday.

The Finance Minister will table the Economic Survey on Friday when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President's address.

Lok Sabha has provisionally allotted two days (February 3-4) for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, while Rajya Sabha has earmarked three days for the debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on February 6.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Parliament on January 30 to ensure smooth functioning of the Budget Session.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13.

Parliament will then break for recess to examine the budget proposals on February 13 and meet again from March 10 to discuss the demands for grants of various ministries and complete the budgetary process. The session will conclude on April 4. The entire Budget Session will have 27 sittings.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

