Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: "Will Budget 2025 boost EV growth and manufacturing?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1, with her address scheduled to begin at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.
The Budget will be broadcast live on Parliament's official channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV, and will also be available for streaming on the government's YouTube channels.
Since assuming office in 2014, the Narendra Modi government has introduced significant changes to traditional budgetary practices. These include merging the Rail Budget with the main Budget in 2017, moving the presentation date to February 1, and adopting a digital format in 2021.
Dinkar Agrawal, Founder, CTO & COO, Oben Electric, said, "The Union Budget 2025 is a critical opportunity to address key challenges in India’s EV transition. To achieve the ambitious target of 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030, it’s crucial to tackle both manufacturing and consumer-centric challenges."
"Simplifying the GST structure with a uniform 5 per cent tax across EVs, components, and charging infrastructure is essential to reducing costs and fostering growth. Additionally, resolving the inverted GST structure on raw materials will ease working capital pressures and encourage sustainable manufacturing. Performance-linked incentives for battery innovation and indigenous component manufacturing can further strengthen India’s Make-in-India push, positioning the country as a global leader in EV technology. On the consumer front, initiatives like reduced interest rates on EV loans and targeted subsidies can make electric vehicles more accessible, bridging the affordability gap."
Bioenergy sector expects measures to boost sustainability, tackle pollution: Green Power International
Varun Puri, Managing Director, Green Power International Pvt. Ltd, said, "We are hopeful that the upcoming Union Budget will include impactful measures to address the dual challenges of rising air pollution and sustainable energy transition. Bioenergy, as a clean and renewable source, holds immense potential in tackling these issues while supporting India’s energy security goals.
"We look forward to policy initiatives that incentivise the setup of bioenergy plants, offer subsidies for advanced energy equipment, and provide financial support for importing cutting-edge clean energy technologies. Simplifying regulatory processes and offering tax benefits for the adoption of sustainable energy solutions will further encourage industries to transition to greener alternatives. Such measures will not only combat pollution but also foster innovation, create jobs, and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for India."
Rohit Chaturvedi, Partner at Forvis Mazars, said, "The transport and logistics industry needs continued support from the government. To support the transport and logistics industry, TDS exemptions should be reconsidered given the low-margin nature of the business (3-4 per cent) and long payment cycles. While exemptions exist for owners with fewer than 10 vehicles, customers still deduct TDS fearing non-compliance."
"Faster depreciation for EV trucks is essential to encourage adoption, alongside fiscal benefits to develop EV fast-charging infrastructure on highways to address range anxiety and save drivers' time. A comprehensive fiscal policy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, is needed to promote LNG trucks, ensuring cleaner logistics and lower costs. Additionally, the GST process must be more transparent and faceless for efficiency," Chaturvedi said.