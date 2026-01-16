Budget 2026: BSE, NSE announce special trading session on Sunday, Feb 1

Indian stock exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday announced that the markets will open for trading on Sunday, Feburary 1, on account of presentation of Union Budget 2026-27.

"Indices will be calculated on February 01, 2026 which is declared as a special trading day by the exchange on account of Union Budget 2026. Markets shall remain open for regular trading hours," the BSE said in notice.

In a seperate circular, the NSE said, "On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)".