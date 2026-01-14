Sports infra may see major Budget push as India eyes hosting Olympics

With India preparing for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and aiming to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, the government is planning a sharp increase in spending on sports and related infrastructure, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The upcoming Budget could announce a multi-year capital investment plan spread over the next 10 years. The idea is to create top-quality infrastructure for sports training and competition, including dedicated training centres for major Olympic sports, a nationwide talent identification system and a National Institute of Sports Science and Research, the news report said.

The news report quoted a senior government official as saying that the plan is to create a large funding pool that can be used over five to seven years to develop global-standard facilities. According to the official, higher spending, greater private sector involvement and institutional changes will be key if India is serious about hosting events like the Olympics.

While the exact size of the proposed fund has not been finalised, the official said the allocation would be “very substantial” and much larger than past increases. Budget growth so far, but more needed Over the past decade, the government has already stepped up spending on sports. The Budget for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has risen by about 131 per cent, increasing to ₹3,794 crore in 2025-26 from ₹1,643 crore in 2014-15. However, officials admit that hosting global multi-sport events such as the Commonwealth Games or Olympics will require a much bigger jump -- not just in funding, but also in planning, execution and coordination across agencies.

The news report quoted another official as saying that Budget 2026-27 is expected to mark the beginning of a decade-long investment cycle rather than a one-time increase. The sports ministry is already working on a 10-year roadmap focused on spotting young talent early and preparing athletes to compete at the highest international level, the official added. Private sector to play a bigger role The government is also looking to bring in private players to help build and manage sports infrastructure. Private participation may be encouraged in the construction of large stadiums, multi-sport complexes, training centres and in hosting major sporting events.

The news report quoted an official as saying that the aim is to reduce the government’s burden by attracting long-term private capital, especially for big-ticket assets such as stadiums, athlete villages and integrated sports cities. Clear rules on land use, revenue sharing, naming rights and non-sport revenue opportunities may be included in the policy framework to make such investments more attractive. Budget and Parliament schedule Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 28. President Droupadi Murmu will address members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, who will assemble in the Lok Sabha chamber. After the President’s address, Sitharaman is expected to table the Economic Survey in both Houses.