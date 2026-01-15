Ringing in a new era in the Union Budget season of records and firsts

CISF personnel are positioned outside the office of every official who is involved in the budget making exercise.
There is, however, a sense of nostalgia about the high ceilings, walking the red carpeted steps leading to FM’s office and the overall grandeur of the older building.
“One will surely miss the history and heritage of the North Block but India needed much more than that. The move will definitely be an efficiency enhancer, with its larger space, more expertise around you for all the informal discussions,” said Laveesh Bhandari, president and senior fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress.
The new backdrop, for Sitharaman and her A team making the Budget, marks the start of a new era, indeed.