Interim Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on February 1 at 11 am in the Parliament. This marked the Finance Minister's sixth Budget presentation under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. FM Sitharaman emphasised India's growing popularity as a global tourist destination as well as its booming domestic segment, spanning from business to spiritual tourism.

