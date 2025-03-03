Chhattisgarh Budget gives 'GATI' to infrastructure, industrial growth

The Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh has presented a ₹1.65 trillion Budget for the financial year 2025-26.

While the Budget of the previous year focused on the theme GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata & Nari), this year’s Budget aims to drive progress in the state under the theme of GYAN ke liye “GATI” to build on the progress made this year, said Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary.

In GATI, G stands for good governance, A for accelerating infrastructure, T for technology and I for industrial growth, he added.

The previous year’s Budget laid the foundation for inclusive development, this year’s Budget presented the next step in that developmental journey, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said while reacting to the Budget.

According to economic experts, the Chhattisgarh Budget for 2025-26 focussed on accelerating economic growth in the state with emphasis on infrastructure and industrial development.

The capital expenditure of the state for FY26 is ₹26,341 crore, up by 18 per cent compared to the previous year. It is 16 per cent of total budget and 4.14 per cent of state gross state domestic product GSDP. Chhattisgarh is among the top states with high capex to GSDP ratio, Choudhary said.

Key budgetary provisions for infrastructure and industrial growth include allocation of ₹750 crore for infrastructure development of urban local bodies, implementation of Invest Chhattisgarh Program, enhancing industry budget three times of last year and preference to Agniveer and surrendered Maoists for jobs.

To expedite the plans, the Chhattisgarh government is also making efforts to increase its own receipts. “Government’s positive efforts to increase the revenue has resulted in 11 per cent increase of state’s own revenue for FY26 without imposing new tax or increase in tax rates,” Choudhary said.