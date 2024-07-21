Clear Tamil Nadu-specific projects in Union Budget: Stalin urges Centre

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed hope that the Centre would fulfill the expectations of the people of the state by clearing Tamil Nadu-specific projects in the Union budget 2024-25.

For the past three years, the Centre has "not released funds" for the Chennai Metro Rail (Phase 2) project, Stalin said and listed other proposals including the pending sanction for the Tambaram-Chengalpattu elevated expressway corridor.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on social media platform X, the chief minister highlighted the people's expectations from the Union Budget, saying that for about 10 years, middle-class families have been hoping that their income tax burden would be reduced and tax relief provided to them.

