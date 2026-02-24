Stocks to Watch today, Feb 24: BPCL, IDFC First Bank, Vi, Mobikwik, M&M

Stocks to Watch today, February 23, 2026: Domestic indices are set for a gap-down start, tracking a sell-off in global markets fueled by AI-sector volatility and fresh tariff concerns from US President Donald Trump. As of 7:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures signaled a cautious start, trading 118 points lower at 25,588.

Overnight, Wall Street benchmarks finished in the red. At close, the Dow Jones was down 1.66 per cent, the S&P 500 1.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.13 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.93 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.62 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.74 per cent and South Korea's Kospi up 1.18 per cent.

Here are a list of stocks to watch on February 24, 2026:

IDFC First Bank: The bank’s top management has assured the Haryana government that it will expedite the payment of an unreconciled amount totaling ₹590 crore following high-level discussions with state bureaucrats, according to a Business Standard report.

One Mobikwik Systems: The company is set to enter the equity markets after its subsidiary, Mobikwik Securities Broking, received BSE approval to launch its stockbroking operations.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel and Bharti Enterprises have committed to a long-term investment of ₹20,000 crore in their NBFC arm.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), in partnership with Manulife, has named Suresh Agarwal as the MD and CEO-designate for their upcoming life insurance joint venture. He is expected to assume the role on May 1, 2026.

Vodafone Idea: Analysts at HSBC Global Research suggest that Vi’s planned ₹45,000-crore capex over the next few years may be insufficient to challenge rivals. The outlay significantly trails the projected ₹1.2–₹1.4 trillion spending of competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

BPCL: The oil major has been served a tax demand of ₹1,816.65 crore by the Kochi excise department, primarily relating to the pre-merger period of Kochi Refineries (2004–2006). The company intends to challenge the order before CESTAT.

Pace Digitek: The company's subsidiary, Lineage Power, has bagged a purchase order worth ₹158.71 crore (including GST) from Reliance Industries.

Sigma Advanced Systems: The firm has strengthened its order book with new contracts worth ₹100 crore from the Ministry of Defence and various defense PSUs.

Godrej Properties: The developer has secured an 18-acre land parcel in Mumbai for a residential project. The venture is estimated to have a revenue potential exceeding ₹7,500 crore.

Chalet Hotels: The board has approved the construction of a 330-room luxury hotel in Madhapur, Hyderabad, which will also feature over 36,000 sq. ft. of retail and commercial space.

Morepen Labs: The company has signed a significant multi-year CDMO contract with a global pharmaceutical major, valued at approximately ₹825 crore.

Olectra Greentech: Under the PM E-drive initiative, the company has received a Letter of Intent for 1,085 electric buses from the TGSRTC for deployment in Hyderabad.

Signpost: The company has secured exclusive outdoor advertising rights for several prominent stretches in Kolkata, including Park Street and Camac Street, under a new PPP-mode urban renewal project.

Silver Touch Technologies: The FSSAI has appointed the company to lead a strategic digital transformation project.