Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,910

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,510 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,00,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,360 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,120 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,510.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,610 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,060.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,00,100.    US gold prices fell from a more than three-week high on Tuesday, as pressure from a stronger dollar outweighed support from US tariff uncertainty and Washington-Tehran tensions. Spot gold fell 1.5 per cent to $5,150.38 per ounce by 0125 GMT after hitting a more than three-week high earlier in the day. 
 
US gold futures for April delivery were down 1.1 per cent at $5,170.70. Spot silver fell 3.1 per cent to $85.50 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday. 
 
Spot platinum lost 2.9 per cent to $2,092.31 per ounce, while palladium shed 2.1 per cent at $1,706.50. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 8:57 AM IST

