Eco Survey: Need to regulate misleading claims on ultra-processed foods

The Economic Survey FY25 has said that misleading nutrition claims and information on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) need to be tackled, and brought under the scanner. The government also said that standards should be set for permissible levels of salt and sugar, and also measures be taken to make UPF brands adhere to the regulations. The Survey touched upon the UPF segment and stated that it has been built on high calories and involves food strategies, with misleading advertisements and celebrity endorsements targeting consumer behaviour. “Often unhealthy packaged food items are advertised and marketed as healthy products. For example, breakfast cereals, tetra pack juices, and chocolate malt drinks often advertised as healthy and nutritious, come under the category of UPF based on their ingredients,” the Economic Survey said.

It also said that the ill-effects of UPF and healthy food choices should be part of the school curriculum.

“Generating health-conscious consumers can further motivate and incentivise various UPF brands to come up with healthy alternatives or minimise the extent of the negative effects of the UPF. This calls forth for enormous behaviour change campaigns and awareness-generating sessions,” the Survey stated.

It also said that efforts need to be made to promote local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, and facilitate positive subsidies for healthy foods such as whole foods, millet, fruits, and vegetables to improve their availability, affordability, and consumption.

According to a WHO report published in 2023, India’s consumption of ultra-processed foods shot up from about $900 million in 2006 to over $37.9 billion in 2019.

"That is an annual compounded growth rate of over 33 per cent. It is unclear if India has clear front-of-the-pack labelling (FOPL) stipulations for HFSS (high in fat, sugar and salt) food," the survey stated.

The Survey said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should urgently define the thresholds for sugar, salt, and saturated fats to regulate advertising, and adopt FOPL, and impose stricter marketing restrictions on unhealthy foods, especially targeting children under 18.

“Schools, hospitals, and public areas should eliminate UPFs while incentives should promote affordable healthy food production. High GST (goods and services tax) rates and amendments to consumer protection laws could deter misleading advertising. Additionally, a coalition of civil society and government entities, free from conflicts of interest, is vital to educate the public and counter food industry interference,” the Survey said.

In July, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved a proposal that information about sugar, salt, and saturated fat content on labels of packaged foods and beverages should be bolder and bigger.

“Along with empowering consumers to make healthier choices, the amendment will also contribute towards efforts to combat the rise of non-communicable diseases and promote public health and wellbeing,” the FSSAI had said in a statement then.

The regulator had then also advised ecommerce platforms to ensure that dairy-, cereal-, and malt-based beverage mixes were not available under “health drinks” or “energy drinks” categories.

The FSSAI is yet to come up with guidelines on FOPL and is still considering the same.

In July last year, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued an advisory that mandated self-declaration certificates (SDCs) for advertisements to the food and health sectors.

The ministry said that the facility for uploading the certificate by the advertiser/advertising agency for TV and Radio ads has been made operational on the Broadcast Seva portal. For print and digital advertisements, SDCs will have to be uploaded on the website of the Press Council of India (PCI).

The Survey further said that the government has been making efforts to promote healthy foods and an active lifestyle by implementing initiatives such as Eat Right India167 and Fit India Movement.

“By prioritising whole, minimally processed foods rich in nutrients, fibre, and essential vitamins, individuals can lower their consumption of unhealthy additives, excess sugar, and refined grains often found in processed foods. This proactive shift not only enhances physical health but also supports mental clarity and sustained energy,” the Survey said.