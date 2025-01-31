Projects worth Rs 1.5 trn completed under Smart Cities Mission: Eco Survey

The Economic Survey on Friday highlighted that under the Smart Cities mission, nearly 7,500 projects worth Rs 1.5 trillion have been completed so far.

The mission, which was launched in 2015, aims to develop smart cities with essential infrastructure, good quality of life and a sustainable environment, it noted.

"As of 13 January 2025, 8,058 projects worth 1.64 trillion have been proposed, with 7,479 projects worth 1.50 trillion completed," said the survey, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The mission was launched on June 25, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It aims to enhance the quality of life in 100 selected cities by providing efficient services, robust infrastructure, and a sustainable environment.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban's website, the objective of the mission is to promote sustainable and inclusive cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and application of 'Smart' Solutions.

Some of the core infrastructure elements in a Smart City would include adequate water supply, assured electricity supply, sanitation, efficient urban mobility and public transport, affordable housing, robust IT connectivity and digitalisation, good governance, sustainable environment, safety and security of citizens, health and education.

The strategic components of the Smart Cities Mission are city improvement (retrofitting), city renewal (redevelopment) and city extension (Greenfield development) plus a pan-city initiative in which Smart Solutions are applied covering larger parts of the city.