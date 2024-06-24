Education Budget 2024: What did FM Sitharaman say in the past five Budgets?
Over the years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has steadily increased its budget for the education sector, emphasising digitisation and skilling. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the full Union Budget for 2024 in July, marking her seventh consecutive budget presentation.
In 2023, the education sector received a record allocation of Rs 1,12,898.97 crore, the highest ever granted to the Ministry of Education. The year before that the government had crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark for the first time in its education budget allocation.
This year, scrutiny over irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) has intensified the spotlight on the National Testing Agency (NTA), especially in light of the new government’s formation. Central to this discussion is whether the Modi 3.0 administration will tackle the NEET controversy in the upcoming Union Budget, or prioritise other facets of the education sector while the dispute continues to simmer.
Here are the highlights for the last five Budget announcements in the education sector
Interim Budget 2024
In the Interim Budget, Sitharaman highlighted several achievements and future plans, including the establishment of more medical universities.
The Skill India Mission, a flagship programme, has trained 14 million youth, upskilled and reskilled 540,000 individuals, and established 3,000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The Interim Budget also included the setup of various institutes for higher education:
- Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
- 16 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
- Seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)
- 15 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
- 390 universities
Education Budget 2023
The Ministry of Education’s allocation of Rs 1,12,899 crore reflected a 13 per cent increase, accounting for 2.9 per cent of the central government’s overall estimated expenditure for FY24. Key highlights include:
- Rs 68,805 crore for school education, up 16.5 per cent from FY23
- Rs 44,095 crore for higher education, up 8 per cent from FY23
- Recruitment of over 38,000 teachers for Ekalavya Schools
- Introduction of dedicated research programmes and new research centres
- Revision of the apprenticeship scheme and establishment of 157 new nursing colleges
Education Budget 2022
The 2022 education budget saw a substantial increase to Rs 1.04 trillion, marking an 18.5 per cent rise over the revised expenditure in 202122, constituting 3 per cent of the central government’s overall estimated expenditure for FY23. Key focuses included:
- Rs 63,449.37 crore for school education, up 22.1 per cent from FY22
- Rs 40,828 crore for higher education, up 13.3 per cent from FY22
- Emphasis on ‘exemplar schools’, teachers’ training, and specific institutions
- Varied allocations for scholarship schemes
- Continued focus on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
Education Budget 2021
Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the 2021 budget allocated Rs 93,224 crore to the education ministry, a 2.1 per cent increase over the previous year. This budget included:
- Rs 54,874 crore for school education, up 2.2 per cent from FY21
- Rs 38,351 crore for higher education, up 1.9 per cent from FY21
- Over 15,000 schools planned under NEP
- Establishment of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)
- Amendments in the Apprenticeship Act and international collaborations for skill development
- Setup of a central university in Leh
- Establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states
Education Budget 2020
In the 2020 budget, Sitharaman allocated Rs 99,300 crore for education and an additional Rs 3,000 crore for skill development, focusing on implementing the NEP 2020. Highlights included:
- Proposal for foreign direct investment (FDI) and external commercial borrowings (ECB) in education
- Announcement of a degree-level online education programme for deprived sections
- Establishment of National Police University and National Forensic University
- Common Eligibility Test for non-gazetted government jobs
The upcoming full Union Budget 2024 is expected to continue this trend, further bolstering India’s education sector and addressing key areas of growth and development.