Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget 2024: What did FM Sitharaman say on education, Skill India Mission

The Centre proposes opening of new medical colleges and upgrade Anganwadi centres in the Interim Budget 2024

Sitharaman, Union Budget, Nirmala sitharaman

Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Interim Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on Thursday in the Parliament. In her Interim Budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman highlighted significant achievements and future plans in the education sector, including the set up of more medical universities.

Skill India Mission


The Skill India Mission, a flagship programme, has successfully trained 14 million youth, upskilled and re-skilled 540,000 individuals, and established 3,000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Higher education institutions set up


FM Sitharaman also shared that the following institutes have been set up for higher education in India:
 
 - Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
- 16 IIITs Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
- Seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)
- 15 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
- 390 universities
 
Incidentally, ahead of the Interim Budget announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also sought FM Sitharaman to include the proposal to establish an AIIMS n in Raichur in the Budget 2024-25.

Expansion of medical colleges


FM Sitharaman said, “Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations.”

Sitharaman also took the opportunity to announce a plan to upgrade Anganwadi centres as well.

Female enrollment in higher education


Female enrollment in higher education has seen a significant increase of 28 per cent in the last 10 years, the FM shared. Adding that in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrollment, marking one of the highest rates globally.

Education Budget in 2023


In the Union Budget 2023, the allocation for the education sector was Rs 1,12,898.97 crore, the highest ever granted to the Ministry of Education.

The school education department received Rs 68,804.85 crore, while the higher education department was allocated Rs 44,094.62 crore.

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Budget 2024: Key highlights of last 5 Budgets under FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024 targets cervical cancer, which kills 8 Indian women every hour

Interim Budget: U-WIN platform to be rolled out for managing immunisation

Budget: Rs 1,249 cr for salaries of union ministers, guest entertainment

Interim Budget evokes mixed response from Indian business community in Gulf

Govt pegs non-tax revenue from communications at Rs 1.20 trillion for FY25


Full coverage and insights on the Budget 2024 can be found here.


Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget session Budget Union Budget BS Web Reports Finance minister Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon