Home / Budget / News / Budget: EY India analyses movement of stocks, gives key reasons behind it

Budget: EY India analyses movement of stocks, gives key reasons behind it

The Sensex closed the session at 71,645, marking a decline of nearly 107 points or 0.15 per cent

Business Standard

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian equity benchmarks ended slightly lower on Thursday as the Interim Budget unfolded largely as anticipated, devoid of any major surprises. 

The Sensex closed the session at 71,645, marking a decline of nearly 107 points or 0.15 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index fell by 28 points, or 0.18 per cent, to conclude at 21,697. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Both benchmark indices traded approximately 0.3 per cent higher ahead of the Budget speech. This marked the first negative close for the market on a budget day since February 1, 2020, and the worst vote-on-account day performance since February 16, 2009.




 

 

 

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

Budget fails to enthuse markets: How the Budget affects key sectors

Decadal perspective: Filing of tax returns made easier under Modi govt

Decadal perspective of Modi govt: Crowding in private investments

INDIA bloc leaders to meet on Fri to discuss strategy during budget session

Interim Budget: Critical minerals supply chain security takes prominence

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Union BudgetIndian stock markets

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story