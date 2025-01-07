FinMin to review flagship schemes with PSB chiefs ahead of Budget

Weeks prior to the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, M. Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, will chair a meeting on January 15 with the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of public sector banks. The meeting aims to review the progress of various financial inclusion schemes and discuss future funding requirements in light of the upcoming Budget, according to sources.

“The meeting will focus on evaluating the implementation of key government initiatives under the DFS. Additionally, it is expected to address other financial inclusion issues and discuss the funding needs for these schemes,” said the source.

The source further indicated that the government may consider providing assistance and additional funding for programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Stand Up India Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The meeting is expected to be attended by Chairman of Indian Banking Association, Chairman & Managing Director of SIDBI, CEO of Mudra LTD., CEO of National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) Ltd and senior director of National Informatics Centre too will be present in the meeting, added source. "A few bankers have expressed the need to discuss pending issues related to fixed deposit taxation in the upcoming meeting. Given that this meeting takes place just before the budget, we consider it to be crucial," stated a public sector banker who requested to remain anonymous.