Jobs, growth, demand in focus as FinMin concludes pre-Budget talks

As the finance ministry concluded nine rounds of pre-budget consultations with various stakeholders on Monday, steps to boost consumption and employment growth, tax concessions—from individuals to MSMEs—and wide-ranging reforms have formed the broad theme of the suggestions.

The Union Budget for FY2025-26 assumes significance as it comes on the back of lower-than-expected growth numbers in the second quarter and geopolitical uncertainty. Stakeholders ranging from economists and business owners to traders and farmers expect the upcoming budget to address concerns around investment, inflation, infrastructure, as well as measures to improve ease of doing business for various sectors.

Economists have called for a manufacturing policy to boost growth and employment, as well as supply-side measures such as cold chain storage at the local level to tackle food inflation in the FY26 Budget.

Pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top finance ministry officials have seen participation from more than 100 experts from various sectors.

Industrialists and economists alike have advocated increased capex spending and tax exemptions to spur demand and increase the purchasing power of the people. Both stakeholder groups, in separate discussions, have suggested ways to improve skilling initiatives, such as setting up universities at the district level and for MSMEs with integrated townships.

The Confederation of Indian Industry, for instance, has proposed tax exemptions for individuals earning up to Rs 20 lakh annually and a reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and businesses.

The finance ministry’s discussions with the trade sector have also been crucial in the run-up to the Budget FY2026, amid the Donald Trump regime taking over in the United States (US). Exporters have urged the finance ministry to approve a US-focused marketing scheme worth Rs 750 crore to generate additional exports of around $25 billion in America over the next three years.

The exporters have called for the continuation of the export-boosting scheme—interest equalisation, which is operational till December 31—additional funds for marketing and trade promotion of certain export items, income tax relief for MSME manufacturing units, among others.

Farmers and agriculture sector stakeholders have asked the finance ministry to double the income support under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 12,000 and reduce costs on input materials.

The agriculture and services sectors had emerged as key growth drivers in the second quarter of FY25. Sustained agriculture output, economists feel, is among the key factors that will drive growth in the second half of this financial year.

Several farm leaders have also sought the scrapping of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on agricultural inputs, such as seeds, manure, and pesticides.

Representatives from the financial sector and capital markets, including the Finance Industry Development Council, have called for major reforms to ease operational burdens and improve liquidity for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). One of the proposals has been the reduction in the loan amount threshold for enforcing security interest under the SARFAESI Act, from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 lakh.

Health and education experts, in their meeting with Sitharaman, have raised issues related to cancer care equipment, health and education spending, and increased focus on teachers’ training under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.