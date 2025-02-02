Sector Watch: From tech to auto, how the Budget affects key sectors

Technology Broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools and primary health centres

Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme for digital books

Centre for Excellence in AI to be set up with an outlay of Rs 500 crore

Deep-tech fund of funds to catalyse next generation start ups

PM research fellowship scheme for technological research in IITs, IISc

Bharat Trade Net for international trade to be setup

National digital repository of Indian knowledge systems to be set up

Updation of regulations for ease of doing business and to keep up with technological innovations

Auto

Support for clean tech manufacturing for EV batteries

Duty exemption extended to additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing

Duty reforms introduced to boost manufacturing & local value addition

Enhanced allocation under existing PLI schemes for auto & auto components, PM e-drive scheme

Extension of time limit for usage of imported inputs to avail concessional duty rate benefit

Energy

Budget outlay of Rs 81,174 crore for energy sector

Development of minimum 100 Gw nuclear energy by 2047

Amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act will be taken up for active partnership with private sector

Allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for establishment of Nuclear energy mission for R&D of Small Modular Reactors

Incentivisation of electricity distribution reforms and augmentation of intra-state transmission capacity by states

Pharmaceuticals & Health care

Budget outlay of Rs 98,311 crore for health sector

Day Care Cancer Centres to be set up in all district hospitals

Duty benefits extended to lifesaving drugs

Medical tourism and health in India to be promoted

10,000 additional seats to be added in medical colleges and hospitals, towards goal of adding 75,000 seats in the next five years

Enhanced allocation under existing PLI for specified drugs, medical devices

Exemption from BCD extended to additional 36 lifesaving drugs

Concessional Customs duty benefit extended to more 6 lifesaving drugs

Manufacturing

Policy measures to boost domestic manufacturing and exports under various sectors such as electronics, toys, footwear, and leatherGovernment to set up National Manufacturing Mission covering small, medium and large industries for furthering Make in India

Enhanced allocation under existing PLI from Rs 19,800 crore to Rs 33,000 crore

Extension of time limit for usage of imported inputs to avail concessional duty rate benefit

Presumptive taxation introduced for non-residents providing services in electronics manufacturing facility

Voluntary payment of duties/ changes of BOE after clearance of goods

