How FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2024-25 affects the key sectors

Consumer Products

l Customs duty reduced on gold, silver, and platinum

l BCD exemption is extended to certain leather items for manufacture of textile or leather garments for export

l BCD reduced on MDI for manufacture of spandex yarn

l BCD reduced on specified goods for use in manufacture of textile, leather garments / specified footwears / other leather products for export

l TCS on notified luxury goods at the rate of 1 per cent of value exceeding Rs 10 trillion

Pharma

l Operationalisation of the Anusandhan National Research Fund for basic research and prototype development

l Budgetary allocation of Rs 2,143 crores towards PLI for pharmaceutical industry

l Waiver of BCD on import of specified cancer drugs

l BCD reduction on x-ray tubes & flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines under the Phased Manufacturing Programme

l Sunset clause extended from 30.09.3024 to 31.03.2029 for certain specified goods for supply of patient assistance programme

Food industry

l BCD on various ingredients/inputs for use in the manufacture of Prawn & Shrimps feed or fish feed is reduced

l BCD on various aquafarming & marine sector products have been reduced

l BCD tariff rate on areca nuts and prepared/ preserved areca nuts increased to 150%. However, no change in effective duty rate

l Reduction in BCD for Shea nuts, from 30 per cent to 15 per cent

l Financial support for setting up of 50 multi-product food irradiation units in the MSME sector will be provided

l Development of large scale clusters for vegetable production closer to major consumption centres