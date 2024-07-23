Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2024: Govt turns eye to shipbuilding, cruise tourism reforms

Union Budget 2024: Govt turns eye to shipbuilding, cruise tourism reforms

Shipbuilding, Cruise Push to Pave Way for Employment, says Sonowal

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After experiencing supply chain shocks due to a lack of domestic ships and shipping lines during several global geopolitical turmoils, the Centre has now focused on shipbuilding and shipping reforms in the Union Budget to unlock a market with a potential of Rs 12 trillion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced two initiatives for the maritime economy, stating that these will be important pillars of employment generation and skilling, which are central themes in this year’s Budget.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Ownership, leasing and flagging reforms will be implemented to improve the share of the Indian shipping industry and generate more employment,” the FM said in her Budget speech.

To boost the domestic cruise industry, the FM also announced tax sops. The government will put in place a presumptive taxation regime for cruise ship operations of non-residents. Further, it has proposed to provide exemption for any income of a foreign company from lease rentals of cruise ships, received from a related company which operates such ships in India.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the initiatives will help in creating employment opportunities.

“The cumulative effect of these changes proposed in the Budget along with other initiatives of our ministry will be good for the industry. Under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 targets, our ministry will work to propel India from its current rank of 18 in global ship tonnage to top-5 by 2047, thereby creating jobs for Indian seafarers. Similarly, the aim is to push India from rank 22 in shipbuilding to top-5 by 2047, which will attract foreign capital in shipyards and offer various jobs in the manufacturing sector,” Sonowal said after the presentation of the Budget.

Shipbuilding is a mother industry in heavy engineering with a high multiplier for downstream and MSME sectors. Sonowal said that the current Budget proposals on skilling and support to MSMEs will be beneficial to develop the entire ecosystem for shipbuilding and repair. This will enhance infrastructure, boost employment, and position India as a global leader in maritime innovation, he added.

More From This Section

Budget 2024: Sensex rises 1,200 points from day's lows to end flat

Union Budget 2024: Govt slashes food, fertiliser, and fuel subsidy bill

Budget 2024: India to enable VCC structures like Singapore, Mauritius

Budget announces package for MSMEs to make them globally competitive

Budget LIVE: Major focus on jobs, infrastructure, new tax regime benefits, incentives for allies


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This BSE listed ship breaking stock has zoomed 79% in 4 trading days

Premium

From 2030, only India-made ships likely in coastal, inland waterways ops

Gautam Adani to start shipbuilding at Mundra port amid global demand surge

SCI share price up 4% after in-principle nod for GIFT City subsidiary

Shipbuilding stocks on roll; Cochin, GRSE zoom upto 58% so far in Apr

Topics :Shipbuilding sectorUnion budgetsMSMEs

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story