Union Budget 2024: Slowdown in new projects, decline in completed projects

CHALLENGES
> Both government and private sectors have announced their lowest investments in new factories, plants, and other new projects for the three months ending June 2024 than in any period going back to March 2010
> The value of the completed projects has also declined for the government and private sector
TAKEAWAYS
> Private sector infra investment to be promoted through viability gap funding and enabling policies
> The govt will continue to drive investments with focus on capex spending