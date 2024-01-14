Interim Budget 2024-25: OilMin bats for retaining energy transition fund

Also Read: Pharma industry seeks incentives for R&D, conducive policies in Budget
The OMCs have also begun to produce ethanol from bio residue and agri waste.
The plan is in sync with the Centre’s long-term target of higher levels of ethanol blending with petroleum. E20 or petroleum blended with 20 per cent ethanol will be retailed from April 1.
The Centre's ethanol blending programme has been a major success for petrol, with E20 petrol (petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol) now selling at more than 9,300 pumps across the country. It is on track to cover the entire country by 2025.
Green aid
- The record budgetary grant to aid green transition was to be a key driver in reducing carbon emissions
- The focus was on shifting to new-age fuels such as green hydrogen, ethanol, and other biofuels
- While the funds have not yet been disbursed, the finance ministry is planning to cut them
- However, all oil marketing companies have started transitioning towards green energy
