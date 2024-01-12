Interim Budget likely to follow fiscal consolidation path: Goldman Sachs

The Centre is expected to announce a fiscal deficit target in the range of 5.2 to 5.4 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in financial year 25, given their medium-term fiscal consolidation target of reaching 4.5 per cent of GDP by financial year 26, Goldman Sachs India’s fiscal outlook report said.

The report stated that the government would meet the financial year 24 fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of GDP, with expectations of receipts upside of 0.2 per cent of GDP. “In fact, if spending remains muted in the current quarter, the deficit may end up at 5.8 per cent of GDP,” Goldman Sachs noted.

While income taxes and corporate taxes are expected to grow at around 15 per cent in financial year 25, the government is likely to lower its target for disinvestment in the next financial year. "Except in financial year 18 and financial year 19, disinvestment - asset sale receipts in the last eight years have fallen short of budget estimate. In financial year 24, based on tracking estimates, we expect disinvestment receipts to be lower than Budget Estimate," the fiscal outlook report stated.

The investment banking firm also mentioned that the focus on capital expenditure (capex) would continue, but at a slower pace than what has been seen in the last few years given the medium-term fiscal consolidation path. The government has raised Capex spending by over 30 per cent compound annual growth rate between financial year 21 and financial year 24 Budget Estimate, raising the budgeted capex target to 3.3 per cent of GDP, the highest in 18 years. “They will likely meet the capex target in financial year 24, given the upside from gross tax revenues…We expect capex growth to decline to around 10 per cent year-on-year in financial year 25,” Goldman Sachs’ report said.

The report indicated that the government borrowing in financial year 25 is expected to remain elevated but with adequate demand for government bonds from Foreign Institutional Investors and domestic investors in a policy rate easing cycle, we believe the Reserve Bank of India may be a net seller of government bonds in financial year 25.

To fund the central government’s fiscal deficit of nearly Rs 18 trillion in financial year 25, Goldman Sachs has estimated a net borrowing of around Rs 12 trillion, after accounting for non-market financing from small savings, state provident funds. For state governments, it has assumed 70 per cent of the fiscal deficit in financial year 25 - 2.5 per cent of GDP, to be financed by market loans.

“This translates to state net borrowing of INR 5.8 trillion in financial year 25,” the report added.

The report also mentioned that India’s impending inclusion in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index from June 2024 would strengthen the net inflow from foreign institutional investors in financial year 25.