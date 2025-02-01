From 2 hrs 40 mins to 1 hr 14 mins: Sitharaman's Budget speech evolution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made history on Saturday by presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget, delivering a speech that lasted 1 hour and 14 minutes. This milestone brings her closer to the record of 10 Budgets presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who holds the record for the highest number of Budget presentations in India.
Chasing records: How Sitharaman compares
Morarji Desai presented six Budgets as Finance Minister from 1959 to 1964 and another four Budgets between 1967 and 1969. Other notable finance ministers include P Chidambaram, with nine Budgets, and Pranab Mukherjee, who presented eight Budgets under different Prime Ministers.
Sitharaman holds the record for the longest Budget speech in India’s history. Her 2020 Budget presentation lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, though she had to cut it short with two pages remaining. In contrast, her shortest speech was during the 2024 interim Budget, clocking in at just 60 minutes.
A timeline of Sitharaman’s Budget speeches:
- 2020 (Longest): 2 hours 40 minutes
Key highlights: New income tax slabs, LIC IPO announcement.