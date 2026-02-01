Plantation crops, southern states in focus as Budget targets farm income

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman put special emphasis on the allied sectors of Indian agriculture, with a focus on plantation crops grown largely in southern India — namely coconut, cocoa, cashew and sandalwood — as well as the fisheries sector.

Not only that, Sitharaman also proposed several initiatives aimed at benefiting farmers, animal husbandry, veterinary professionals and, particularly, women-led rural enterprises.

Some of these include the integrated development of 500 reservoirs to strengthen the fisheries sector and an entrepreneurship development scheme for the animal husbandry sector to create quality employment opportunities.

“To diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farmers’ incomes, and create new employment opportunities, we will support high-value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in our coastal areas. Agar trees in the North East and nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in our hilly regions will also be supported,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

As per a recent analysis by NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, high-value agricultural products recorded higher growth during the period between 2014-15 and 2023-24 compared to 2004-05 to 2013-14, relative to average or low-value products such as cereals, oilseeds and common vegetables. The growth in high-value products like horticulture is driven by changing consumer habits, supplemented by rising income levels. Data show that the value of production of fruits, along with condiments and spices, was among the food items that clocked the fastest growth in value of output (VOP) in crop groups between the triennium ending 2013-14 and the triennium ending 2023-24 at current prices. Cereals, cotton and jute, in contrast, recorded negative growth of 1.84 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman also proposed, for southern states, a Coconut Promotion Scheme designed to enhance the production and productivity of 30 million people, including 10 million coconut growers, and a plan to transform Indian cashew and cocoa into premium global brands by 2030. She also laid down a proposal to partner with state governments to restore the glory of Indian sandalwood. The finance minister further proposed a scheme for the integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars, strengthening the fisheries value chain in coastal areas and enabling market linkages involving start-ups and women-led groups, together with Fish Farmers Producer Organisations.