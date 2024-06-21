Pre-Budget meet: Farm bodies seek higher agri R&D spending, subsidy reforms

From enhancing PM-KISAN support to Rs 8,000 per year from the existing Rs 6,000 per annum to more funds for agriculture research and direct transfer of all subsidies to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) were some of the suggestions offered by agriculture experts who met the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today for her pre-budget consultations.

The meeting, which came against the backdrop of the rather unimpressive performance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in rural areas in the recently concluded general elections, gave an insight into what leading experts think about the sector.

The meeting also comes at a time when Gross Value Added (GVA) for agriculture and allied activities has slumped to a five-year low of 1.4 per cent in FY24 as per the second advance estimate.

However, some prominent farmers' groups, such as the left-oriented All India Kisan Sabha, criticised the meeting, saying that it was not represented by real farmers and important issues such as the legalisation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) were overlooked.

The farmers' groups also pitched for the rationalisation of fertiliser subsidies and infrastructure development to boost the sector's resilience against climate change.

“Almost all participants wanted higher investment in agriculture research and development, with some saying it needs to double from their current levels as that is the only way in which farm sector growth can be sustained,” a participant said.

The two-and-a-half-hour meeting saw stakeholders advocating for a significant hike in the budget allocation for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) from Rs 9,500 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.

Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) Chairman MJ Khan emphasised the need for "massive investment in agriculture R&D" to drive sector growth and increase farmers' income.

Experts also called for consolidating all agriculture-related subsidies for transfer through DBT and increasing the retail price of urea, which has remained unchanged since 2018.

The promotion of bio-fertilisers and foliar fertilisers through subsidies was another key demand.

Bharat Krishak Samaj Chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar suggested segregating agriculture funds between education and research.

He pointed out that despite the economic returns on agricultural research being ten times higher than other investments, budget increases in the past two decades have lagged behind inflation rates. He also advocated for mandating coal thermal power plants to procure five per cent of their power generation from agricultural residue.

Other notable suggestions included disbanding the MSP committee, commissioning a new agricultural policy for India, and changing the funding ratio for human resource development in centrally sponsored schemes from 60:40 to 90:10, with the central government bearing 90 per cent of the cost for five years.

Experts also suggested increasing the budget allocation for the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) from Rs 80 crore to Rs 800 crore to boost farm exports, creating district export hubs, and launching a National Goat and Sheep Mission.

The meeting was attended by former Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) chief and agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, senior agriculture journalist Harish Damodaran, and representatives from the National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research and the United Planters' Association of Southern India (UPASI), among others.

As the government prepares for the upcoming budget, these recommendations highlight the pressing need for reforms and increased investment in the agricultural sector, particularly in light of climate change challenges and the goal of doubling farmers' income.

The Modi government is set to present its annual budget for FY25 next month.