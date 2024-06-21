Home / Budget / News / Pre-Budget meet: Farm bodies seek higher agri R&D spending, subsidy reforms

Pre-Budget meet: Farm bodies seek higher agri R&D spending, subsidy reforms

The farmers' groups pitched for the rationalization of fertilizer subsidies and infrastructure development to boost the sector's resilience against climate change

New Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Pankaj Chaudhary during a Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with representatives from Farmer Associations and Agriculture Economists ahead of the upcoming General Budget, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Pankaj Chaudhary during a Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with representatives from Farmer Associations and Agriculture Economists ahead of the upcoming General Budget, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Sanjeeb MukherjeeRuchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
From enhancing PM-KISAN support to Rs 8,000 per year from the existing Rs 6,000 per annum to more funds for agriculture research and direct transfer of all subsidies to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) were some of the suggestions offered by agriculture experts who met the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today for her pre-budget consultations.

The meeting, which came against the backdrop of the rather unimpressive performance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in rural areas in the recently concluded general elections, gave an insight into what leading experts think about the sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The meeting also comes at a time when Gross Value Added (GVA) for agriculture and allied activities has slumped to a five-year low of 1.4 per cent in FY24 as per the second advance estimate.

However, some prominent farmers' groups, such as the left-oriented All India Kisan Sabha, criticised the meeting, saying that it was not represented by real farmers and important issues such as the legalisation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) were overlooked.

The farmers' groups also pitched for the rationalisation of fertiliser subsidies and infrastructure development to boost the sector's resilience against climate change.
“Almost all participants wanted higher investment in agriculture research and development, with some saying it needs to double from their current levels as that is the only way in which farm sector growth can be sustained,” a participant said.

The two-and-a-half-hour meeting saw stakeholders advocating for a significant hike in the budget allocation for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) from Rs 9,500 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.

Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) Chairman MJ Khan emphasised the need for "massive investment in agriculture R&D" to drive sector growth and increase farmers' income.

Experts also called for consolidating all agriculture-related subsidies for transfer through DBT and increasing the retail price of urea, which has remained unchanged since 2018.

The promotion of bio-fertilisers and foliar fertilisers through subsidies was another key demand.

Bharat Krishak Samaj Chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar suggested segregating agriculture funds between education and research.

He pointed out that despite the economic returns on agricultural research being ten times higher than other investments, budget increases in the past two decades have lagged behind inflation rates. He also advocated for mandating coal thermal power plants to procure five per cent of their power generation from agricultural residue.

Other notable suggestions included disbanding the MSP committee, commissioning a new agricultural policy for India, and changing the funding ratio for human resource development in centrally sponsored schemes from 60:40 to 90:10, with the central government bearing 90 per cent of the cost for five years.

Experts also suggested increasing the budget allocation for the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) from Rs 80 crore to Rs 800 crore to boost farm exports, creating district export hubs, and launching a National Goat and Sheep Mission.

The meeting was attended by former Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) chief and agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, senior agriculture journalist Harish Damodaran, and representatives from the National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research and the United Planters' Association of Southern India (UPASI), among others.

As the government prepares for the upcoming budget, these recommendations highlight the pressing need for reforms and increased investment in the agricultural sector, particularly in light of climate change challenges and the goal of doubling farmers' income.

The Modi government is set to present its annual budget for FY25 next month.

(With agency inputs)

GVA for agriculture forestry and fishing (at base price)

Year GVA (%)
2012-13 1.5
2013-14 5.6
2014-15 -0.2
2015-16 0.6
2016-17 6.8
2017-18 6.6
2018-19 2.1
2019-20 6.2
2020-21 4
2021-22 4.6
2022-23 4.7
2023-24* 1.4

* Advanced Estimate
Source: MoSPI
 

Also Read

PM-Kisan 16th instalment: Complete eKYC to receive payment; know how here

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Union Budget 2024-25 brings high expectations for real estate sector

Budget 2024: Capex momentum for developing highways likely to continue

Budget 2024-25: New income tax regime may offer a treat to salaried class

Financial market seeks incentives for NBFCs, AIFs in pre-Budget meeting

Budget wishlist: MFIs seek equity support, govt guarantee for bank loans

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanPM Kisanagriculture sectorBudget 2024

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story