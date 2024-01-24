Home / Budget / News / PM-KISAN to Ayushman Bharat: Key changes possible in interim Budget

PM-KISAN to Ayushman Bharat: Key changes possible in interim Budget

Interim Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman has said that there may not be big announcements. However, various reports have suggested that there may be some changes in many of the Centre's schemes

Interim budget 2024 date: FM Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Budget 2024 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce her sixth Budget on February 1, 2024. As it is an election year, Sitharaman will announce an interim budget. The full Budget will be presented once a new cabinet is formed after the Lok Sabha elections.

Sitharaman had earlier said that this Budget may not have big announcements. However, various reports have cited senior government sources as saying that there may be some changes in many of the Centre’s schemes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Union Budget 2024-25: Key changes possible in schemes

Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Centre is working on a proposal to double the health cover under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh currently, according to news agency PTI. The announcement is expected during the interim budget speech on February 1.

The main factor behind the increased allocation, according to the report, is to ensure that serious diseases like cancer and transplants that entail more expenditure are supported by it.

READ: Budget 2024: What do the online gaming and esports industries expect?

It would require an increased allocation of Rs 12,076 crore per annum.

MGNREGS

The Centre is likely to increase the allocation towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by around 47 per cent to Rs 88,000 crore from Rs 60,000 crore currently, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET).

This is mainly due to the continuation of high work demand under the scheme in rural parts of the country.

Notably, in FY23, the Centre spent around 90,000 crore on the scheme. For FY25, the rural development ministry had asked the Centre to allocate Rs 1.1 trillion towards the scheme in pre-budget consultations.

PM-KISAN
The allocation per farmer under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana may be increased by Rs 2,000 per annum from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. However, no final decision has yet been taken.

READ: Interim Budget 2024-25: Govt may target 5.3% fiscal deficit for FY25


The Centre is expected to release the 16th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme between February and March, it added. The 15th instalment was released in November last year.

FAME scheme
Business Standard earlier reported that the Centre is likely to launch the third phase of its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme in the upcoming Budget.

The allocation for FAME-III is likely to be around Rs 12,500 crore, higher than the previous two phases. 

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

MGNREGS may get additional support of Rs 28,000 crore for FY24: Report

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

MGNREGS demand continues to be robust even as funds dip, shows data

Disinvestments slow, but govt keeps earning dividends from state-run firms

Apparel exporters seek tax incentives in Budget to boost manufacturing

EV push: FAME-III scheme set to power electric buses this Union Budget

Interim Budget 2024-25: Mobile tower companies seek input tax credit

India Inc confident of achieving $5 trillion economy: Deloitte survey

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PM Kisan YojanaNirmala SitharamanInterim BudgetUnion BudgetPM KisanPM Kisan schemeMGNREGSMGNREGAAyushman BharatPM Jan Arogya YojanaPradhan Mantri Jan Arogya YojanaFAMEBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story