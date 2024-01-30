PM-Kisan 16th instalment: Complete eKYC to receive payment; know how here

The Pradhan Mantri Kisam Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is a centrally sponsored scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. It ensures financial stability for the farmers of the country.

What is the PM-Kisan scheme?

Announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and later launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM-Kisan scheme supplements the financial needs of the farmers of India.

It provides Rs 6,000 annually to each registered beneficiary in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Till now, the Centre has given 15 instalments under the scheme.

The PM-Kisan 16th instalment is expected to be released in February. The 15th instalment of the PM Kisan scheme was released on November 15, 2023.

What is PM-Kisan e-KYC? To receive the instalments, the farmers need to complete their e-KYC. According to the scheme's official website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN Portal, or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric-based eKYC."

The Rajasthan government has announced that the last date to complete the e-KYC is January 31. Those who fail to complete the process within the deadline will be ineligible to receive the PM-Kisan 16th instalment 2024.

PM Kisan: Step-by-step guide to completing e-KYC There are three modes of eKYC available to the farmers under the PM Kisan scheme. These are: OTP based e-KYC Biometric-based e-KYC Face authentication-based e-KYC OTP-based e-KYC Visit the PM-KISAN portal Click on e-KYC under the "Farmer's Corner" section. Enter your Aadhaar number and complete your e-KYC after submitting your one-time password. Biometric-based e-KYC This can be done at the Common Service Centres and State Seva Kendras. Here are the steps: Visit your nearest CSC/SSK with your Aadhaar Card and Aadhar-linked mobile number. Fill out the required form. The CSC/SSK operator will assist the farmer in performing biometric authentication using Aadhaar-based verification. e-KYC through Face-authentication