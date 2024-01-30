PM-Kisan 16th instalment: Complete eKYC to receive payment; know how here

What is the PM-Kisan scheme?
What is PM-Kisan e-KYC? To receive the instalments, the farmers need to complete their e-KYC. According to the scheme's official website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN Portal, or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric-based eKYC."
The Rajasthan government has announced that the last date to complete the e-KYC is January 31. Those who fail to complete the process within the deadline will be ineligible to receive the PM-Kisan 16th instalment 2024.
PM Kisan: Step-by-step guide to completing e-KYC There are three modes of eKYC available to the farmers under the PM Kisan scheme. These are:
- OTP based e-KYC
- Biometric-based e-KYC
- Face authentication-based e-KYC
OTP-based e-KYC
- Visit the PM-KISAN portal
- Click on e-KYC under the "Farmer's Corner" section.
- Enter your Aadhaar number and complete your e-KYC after submitting your one-time password.
Biometric-based e-KYC This can be done at the Common Service Centres and State Seva Kendras. Here are the steps:
- Visit your nearest CSC/SSK with your Aadhaar Card and Aadhar-linked mobile number.
- Fill out the required form.
- The CSC/SSK operator will assist the farmer in performing biometric authentication using Aadhaar-based verification.
e-KYC through Face-authentication
- Download the PM-KISAN mobile app and the Aadhaar Face RD app from the app store.
- Open the app and log in through your PM-KISAN registered mobile number
- You will land on the beneficiary status page
- If the e-KYC status is "No", click on the e-KYC, then enter your Aadhaar number and give your consent to scan your face
- After successfully scanning your face, e-KYC will be completed