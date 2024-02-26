LIVE: Farmers' tractor march today, Noida police issues traffic advisory

Cops in Noida have issued a traffic advisory, warning commuters of potential jams in the Delhi-Noida border, in anticipation of the planned tractor march organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today.

Noida police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 and deployed additional personnel at important entry and exit points of Delhi and Noida. Farmers' unions plan to hold a tractor march along the Yamuna Expressway, stretching from Mehndipur in Rabupura to Falaida. Police officials advised commuters who plan to travel on the Yamuna Expressway to use alternative routes and opt for the metro to minimise inconvenience. The farmers' unions plan to take the tractor march through the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza, and Mahamaya Flyover.