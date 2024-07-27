Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rs 10,351.82 cr to Himachal in Budget will immensely help state: Malhotra

Addressing a press conference to explain the provisions of the Union Budget, he said they will give impetus to horticulture, construction of roads and tunnels besides increasing the Mudra loan

He said the road will be constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh will benefit a lot from the Union Budget 2024-25 and receive Rs 10,351.82 crore from the central funds which will give a boost to developmental activities in the state, said Union Minister of State for Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference to explain the provisions of the Union Budget, he said they will give impetus to horticulture, construction of roads and tunnels besides increasing the Mudra loan from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Asserting that enormous funds are being spent on construction of highways, tunnels and expansion of railway network, the minister said a sum of Rs 1,681 crore will be spent on the 4.1-km Shinkula Tunnel connecting Lahaul in Himachal and Zanskar in Ladakh located at an altitude of 15,800 feet. Its foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26.

He said the road will be constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

He also informed that a sum of Rs 2,698 has been allocated for railway projects in the state, which include Bhanupali-Bilaspur, Nangal-Talwara and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines besides turning four railway stations including Shimla into world class stations.


First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

