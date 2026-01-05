PC Jeweller share price jumps 8% after reporting increase in Q3 revenue

PC Jeweller share price today: PC Jeweller Limited share price rose over 8 per cent in Monday’s session after the company reported a strong growth in its third quarter (Q3FY26) business update. PC Jeweller sounded confident in achieving debt-free status in the near future, which further added to the buying interest in the counter.
PC Jeweller's share price jumped 8.06 per cent to ₹10.32, the highest level since December 17, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Around 53.3 million shares of the jewellery stock have, so far, changed hands on the National Stock Exchange. The scrip pared some gains to trade 4.50 per cent higher at ₹10.12 as of 9:56 AM as compared to a 0.12 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Why did PC Jeweller share price rise today?
PC Jeweller share price rose on Monday as the company reported strong performance in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) and expressed confidence to achieve a debt-free status in the near future.
PC Jeweller reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the standalone revenue during October–December (Q3FY26), according to the quarterly business update.
"Until now, the company has reduced 68 per cent of its existing debt since the execution of the settlement agreement with the banks on September 30, 2024," PC Jeweller said in an exchange filing.
The company said it will focus on expanding its retail footprints going forward, alongside achieving a debt-free status and delivering strong performance.
Meanwhile, during the third quarter, PC Jeweller received approval for its onboarding as the Franchise Brand for the Chief Minister’s Yuva Udyami Vikash Abhiyan from the Directorate of Industries and Enterprises Promotion, Uttar Pradesh Government. The jeweller signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CM Yuva Mission under the Department of Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs), and Export Promotion, according to the exchange filing.
The agreement demonstrates that both parties are committed to enabling an entrepreneurial ecosystem, enhancing employability, and promoting self-employment among youth through innovation-driven enterprise creation.
Also Read
Under CM Yuva Udyami Vikash Abhiyan, PC Jeweller will provide support to trained goldsmiths, entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban areas for establishing 1,000 retail franchises unit with the company.