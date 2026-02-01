Shopping abroad or online? Budget 2026 cuts customs duty burden by half

For travellers and online shoppers who regularly bring goods into India from overseas, the Union Budget 2026–27 has delivered welcome relief.

In her Budget 2026 speech on February 1, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that customs duty on goods imported for personal use will be cut by half - from the current 20 per cent to 10 per cent - reducing the cost burden on individual buyers.

"To rationalise the customs duty structure for goods imported for personal use, I propose to reduce the tariff rate on all dutiable goods imported for personal use from 20 per cent to 10 per cent," said the Finance Minister.