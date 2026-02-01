Shopping abroad or online? Budget 2026 cuts customs duty burden by half

The move directly affects items brought into the country by travellers or ordered online from abroad for personal consumption—categories that earlier attracted relatively high customs duties. For many consumers, these charges often came as an unpleasant surprise at airports or during delivery of international parcels.
he Budget reduces the customs duty rate on dutiable personal imports from 20% to 10%, effectively halving the duty burden on individuals importing goods for their own consumption, whether through overseas travel, gifts, or cross-border e-commerce.
"Goods for personal use generally include items such as clothing, footwear, personal electronics, gadgets, watches, accessories, household items, and certain medicines imported in reasonable quantities and not intended for commercial resale, often assessed under the personal effects or baggage provisions of customs law," said Sukrit Kapoor, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.