FM announces ₹10,000 cr container manufacturing scheme, 20 new waterways

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has earmarked ₹10,000 crore in the Union Budget for container manufacturing, alongside a massive expansion of 20 waterways, new ship-repair hubs in Varanasi and Patna, and a scheme to promote coastal shipping.

The new waterways will be operationalised over the next five years, she said on Sunday.

India’s container manufacturing capacity is around 30,000 units a year, according to industry and government estimates. In contrast, China, which dominates the global container market, has the capacity to produce 5 million units a year.

The Budget announced a coastal cargo promotion scheme to increase the share of coastal shipping and inland waterways to 12 per cent of the national modal share by 2047. It also announced a scheme for sea planes.