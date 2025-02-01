SWAMIH boosts affordable housing, fund of Rs 15,000 cr to be established

A SWAMIH (Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing) Fund 2, a blended finance fund of Rs 15,000 crore, aims to complete an additional one lakh affordable housing units, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 on February 1. The minister stated that the SWAMIH scheme has already delivered 50,000 homes in stalled projects, with 40,000 more to be completed by 2025.

“Under the SWAMIH Fund, 50,000 dwelling units in stressed housing projects have been completed, and keys handed over to homebuyers. Another 40,000 units will be completed in 2025, further assisting middle-class families who were paying equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on home loans while also paying rent for their current dwellings,” Sitharaman said.

Building on the July Budget, the government will establish an Urban Challenge Fund worth Rs 1 lakh crore to support initiatives under Cities as Growth Hubs, Creative Redevelopment of Cities, and Water and Sanitation.

The Urban Challenge Fund will cover up to 25 per cent of the cost of viable projects, requiring at least 50 per cent of the funding to come from bonds, bank loans, or public-private partnerships (PPPs). For FY25-26, an initial allocation of Rs 10,000 crore has been proposed.

Furthermore, the Budget has introduced a revision in tax deducted at source (TDS) on rent, increasing the annual exemption limit from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Sitharaman announced that this measure aims to ease compliance for both tenants and landlords.

Industry Reactions

Commenting on the Budget’s shortfall in affordable housing, Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, said:

“From a real estate perspective, the Budget delivers both direct and indirect benefits, acting as a catalyst for growth. However, a notable shortfall was the absence of major announcements for the affordable housing sector, leaving stakeholders disappointed. Despite this, the Budget remains strong and growth-oriented, with a clear focus on economic development and enhanced consumption.”

“The simplified TDS on rent reduces compliance burdens and enhances liquidity for landlords, positively impacting the rental housing market, especially in metro cities. This step minimises tax pressures, promotes homeownership, and facilitates real estate investment, particularly in second homes and Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” Puri added.

Manju Yagnik, vice chairperson, Nahar Group, and senior vice president, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said:

“The Union Budget 2025-26 reaffirms the government’s commitment to inclusive development, economic growth, and a strategic focus on increasing consumption. The launch of SWAMIH Fund 2 is a welcome move to revive stalled housing projects, ensuring timely completion and restoring homebuyer confidence. The continued emphasis on affordable and mid-income housing will further drive demand, supporting homeownership aspirations. These measures collectively strengthen the foundation for a dynamic and resilient real estate market.”

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, stated:

“The Union Budget 2025-26 was presented against the backdrop of slower GDP growth, higher-than-tolerable inflation rates, and historical lows of the Indian rupee. For the housing sector, the allocation towards the SWAMIH Fund will support the delivery of stressed projects. The investor-friendly approach of the government is also reflected in the removal of the erstwhile tax on deemed rent for two self-occupied properties, compared to just one earlier. However, some crucial aspects, such as incentives for affordable housing and a national policy on rental housing, were not addressed.”

Akshat Khetan, founder, AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services, noted:

“The Union Budget 2025 has introduced significant reforms aimed at revitalising the real estate sector, particularly in affordable housing. The reintroduction of the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) and tax exemptions for developers focused on affordable housing will not only encourage homeownership among the economically weaker sections but also drive much-needed growth in the sector. These measures will play a crucial role in making housing more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.”

Infrastructure Development and Air Cargo Focus

Each infrastructure-related ministry will develop a three-year pipeline of projects suitable for implementation under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. States will also be encouraged to follow suit and can seek financial support from the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) to formulate PPP proposals.

Additionally, the government plans to enhance infrastructure and warehousing facilities for air cargo, with a special focus on high-value perishable horticultural produce. To ensure efficiency, cargo screening and customs protocols will be streamlined and made more user-friendly, according to the Budget document.

“The supply of goods warehoused in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) or a Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) to any person before clearance for exports or to the Domestic Tariff Area shall be treated neither as a supply of goods nor as a supply of services.”

Revised Fiscal Estimates

The government’s Revised Estimate for total receipts (excluding borrowings) stands at Rs 31.47 lakh crore, with net tax receipts accounting for Rs 25.57 lakh crore. Meanwhile, total expenditure has been revised to Rs 47.16 lakh crore, including a capital expenditure of Rs 10.18 lakh crore. According to updated projections, the fiscal deficit is now estimated at 4.8 per cent of GDP.