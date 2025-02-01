11.24 lakh KCCs with a credit limit of Rs 10,453.71 crore for dairy farmers. 0.65 lakh KCCs with a credit limit of Rs 341.70 crore for fish farmers. Under the KCC scheme, loans up to Rs 3 lakh are available at a concessional interest rate of 7 per cent per annum. Additionally, farmers who repay their loans on time can avail an interest subvention of 3 per cent, effectively reducing the interest rate to 4 per cent per annum. For loans exceeding Rs 3 lakh, the interest rates are determined by the respective bank’s board-approved policies.