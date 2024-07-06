Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Budget on July 23

The Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23. The Parliament's Budget Session is set to take place from July 22 to August 12.

Announcing the date on X (formerly Twitter), Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from July 22, 2024 to August 12, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on July 23, 2024."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the complete budget of the Modi 3.0 administration, following the Interim Budget presented in Parliament on February 1.

Nirmala Sitharaman headed for a record

On July 23, Nirmala Sitharaman will mark a historic milestone by delivering the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament. This achievement will establish her as the first finance minister of India to present seven consecutive Union Budgets, surpassing Morarji Desai's previous record of six.

Morarji Desai, who served as India's finance minister from 1959 to 1964, previously held the record with five full Budgets and one interim Budget. His tenure set a longstanding benchmark in Indian financial history, maintaining the record for the highest number of budgets presented by any finance minister for over fifty years.